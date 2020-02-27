Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tramadol supplied globally from India as psychotropic substance: UN body

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 00:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 23:54 IST
Tramadol supplied globally from India as psychotropic substance: UN body
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), has said that over the recent years, India has emerged as the center for manufacturing of tramadol, a pain killer which is widely used as a narcotic substance Globally, most of the tramadol, which is not an internationally controlled substance, that was seized from 2013 to 2017 was reported to have originated in India, it said.

Releasing its annual report for 2019 here on Thursday, the INCB said, "Available data suggest that in recent years India has emerged as the centre of manufacturing of tramadol destined for clandestine markets." In April 2018, India had placed tramadol among nationally controlled substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 Available data indicate that tramadol being used for non-medical purposes in Africa is illicitly manufactured in South Asia. India was the source of 87 per cent of tramadol seized in Ghana in 2017, the report said.

According to the report, India is a significant source of trafficked, falsified, substandard or illicitly manufactured products branded and marketed as tramadol that are seized worldwide Following the changes in control measures in India, experts in Ghana and Nigeria noted a significant decline in large seizures of tramadol and a corresponding increase in prices for the tablets in the illicit market, it said.

"The diversion of controlled precursors, in particular ephedrine and pseudoephedrine, from licit to illicit channels has continued in India," the INCB said Quoting reports of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India, it said about 1.8 tonnes of pseudoephedrine was confiscated in Noida in a single operation conducted on May 11, 2019.

"This was the largest seizure on record in the country. There continued to be reports of seizures of pharmaceutical preparations containing ephedrine and pseudoephedrine trafficked from India to Myanmar for the purpose of precursor extraction," it added According to the UN body, "The increasing quantity of illicit opium and poppy straw seized and the area eradicated underline the severity of the problem in India".

Similarly, illicit cultivation of cannabis continued to be a challenge for law enforcement agencies in India, it said "An analysis of data from 2010 to 2017 shows that India is among those countries worldwide with the greatest extent of illicit cannabis cultivation and amount of production. Indian drug enforcement authorities eradicated 1,980 hectares of illicit cannabis cultivation in 2018, which was substantially less than the 3,446 ha of eradication in 2017," the report said.

"In 2018, the largest total quantity of cannabis herb seized by a country in South Asia was that of India (266.5 tonnes or 79 per cent of the sub-region's total seizures), followed by Bangladesh (60.3 tonnes or 18 per cent)," it added The report was presented by INCB member Jagjit Pavadia.

NCB Director-General Rakesh Asthana and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DG Balesh Kumar highlighted the achievements of their departments in reducing the demand and supply of narcotic drugs in the country The INCB is an independent and quasi-judicial control organ established within the framework of the UN Drug Control Conventions and is mandated to evaluate compliance by UN member states..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Vladimir Putin inspects Russia's answer to Disneyland before grand opening

President Vladimir Putin inspected Russias answer to Disneyland on Thursday, the countrys first large-scale indoor theme park which Moscow says will be the biggest of its kind in Europe when it opens on Saturday. The theme park, called Ostr...

Tennis-Djokovic bamboozles despairing Khachanov with drop shots in Dubai

Novak Djokovic used a dizzying array of drop shots to make short work of Karen Khachanov at the Dubai Open on Thursday, reaching the semi-finals with a dominant 6-2 6-2 win over the Russian seventh seed. Victory extended the Serbian world n...

Santander Brazil boss Rial given more say with board role

Santander Brazil head Sergio Rial will join Santanders board as a group executive director, the Spanish bank said on Thursday, giving the 59-year-old more influence over its overall strategy. The Brazilian is viewed as one of the leading ca...

Iran coronavirus deaths jump to 26, top officials infected

The coronavirus epidemic in Iran has cost 26 lives, the health ministry announced Thursday, with a vice president becoming the latest top official to be infected as the spread appeared to accelerate Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020