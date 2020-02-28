Left Menu
Police launch search operation for 'missing' 6-yr-old girl in Kerala's Kollam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kollam
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 03:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 02:55 IST
The Kerala police have launched a massive search operation for a six-year-old girl who was reported missing from near here on Thursday Devananda (6), also called Ponnu, is the daughter of Dhanya and Pradeep Kumar, the police said.

The girl was at home with her mother on Thursday morning, they said, adding that she went missing when Dhanya went behind the house for some household chores for just about five minutes "We have launched a massive hunt for the child but have not found her yet," the investigating officer told PTI.

The girl was reported missing since 11 am on Thursday, he added The police have also used divers to look for her in a nearby river.

"Our divers have searched the nearby river. The dog squad has searched the entire area. A sniffer dog went to a nearby area but came back," a police officer said The district collector, along with top police officials of the district, visited the area and has been coordinating the search operation.

"A massive hunt has been going on for the child. We have alerted all the police stations in the state. We have circulated her photo with various haircuts among all the officials," a senior police officer said Meanwhile, fake messages were circulated on the social media, claiming that the girl was found from a nearby locality.

The police said those spreading such fake messages would be booked Meanwhile, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter..

