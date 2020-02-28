S N Shrivastava given additional charge of Delhi police commissioner

Senior IPS officer S N Shrivastava was given the additional charge of the Delhi police commissioner with effect from Sunday, according to an official order On Monday, Shrivastava was repatriated from the Central Reserve Police Force and appointed as the special commissioner (law and order) of the Delhi police, amid the communal violence in northeast Delhi.

Shrivastava, a 1985-batch IPS officer, will take charge from incumbent Amulya Patnaik, who demits office on Saturday Shrivastava will hold the additional charge of the Delhi police commissioner with effect from Sunday and until further orders, the order issued by the Union Home Ministry said. In the CRPF, Shrivastava was serving as the special director general (training). He had served the Delhi police in various capacities, including as the head of the elite anti-terror wing, Special Cell.

Ever since he rejoined the Delhi police, Shrivastava was busy in controlling the communal violence in northeast Delhi, in which at least 39 people were killed. PTI ACB HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.