Mayawati seeks judicial probe into Delhi clashes

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 13:45 IST
BSP President Mayawati on Friday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding a high-level judicial probe monitored by a Supreme Court judge into the violent clashes in Delhi Stressing that the violence has "trampled" Delhi like during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Mayawati termed them as most serious and unfortunate and said they have drawn the concern of the world and got negative publicity.

"A high-level inquiry monitored by a Supreme Court judge needs to be ordered into the violent clashes in Delhi so that a conclusion can be reached and stains on the national capital, like that of the anti-Sikh riots, could be washed off to some extent," Mayawati said in the letter released by the party here "The ruling party and the government have a special duty to see that neither they do anything that would damage the prestige of the country nor do their partymen give any statement or indulge in act that would lead to anarchy and violence and become international headlines," she said.

Violent clashes in northeast Delhi areas have left 39 dead and more than 250 injured The BSP president charged that the "country has seen and felt that BJP and its government have failed to fulfil its legal and Constitutional duty as a result of which about three dozen lives have been lost and 200 have been injured and several businesses destroyed in times of high inflation, poverty and unemployment." She also urged the President to direct the Delhi and Central governments to provide relief and assistance to those affected.

Mayawati said "negligence" and "failure" of the Delhi Police and administration in the riots was for everyone to see.PTI SAB DV DV

