Samiti to hold protest against CAA, NRC, NPR

Mangaluru, Feb 28 (PTI): The Samvidhan Samrakshana Samiti would hold a meeting here on March 1 to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), Samiti president Hyder Parthipady has said Mangaluru MLA U T Khader would inaugurate the meet.

Human rights activist Teesta Setalvad, former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, noted thinker Mahendra Kumar, activist Shivasundar, SDPI vice-president Abdul Majeed Khan and CPI-M leader Sunil Kumar Bajal would address the meeting, he told reporters here on Thursday Nithyadhar Church parish priest Elyas D'Souza and Bishop Sargent Church parish priest M Prabhuraj would also be present, he said.

Samiti advisor Advisor Krishnappa Salyan was also present.

