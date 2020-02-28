Kashmiri Pandit activist detained in Srinagar amid reports that he was planning a rally

A Kashmiri Pandit activist was detained by police on Friday, amid reports that he was planning to take out a march in the city, official sources said

Satish Mahaldar was detained as soon as he arrived at the Srinagar airport and taken to the Kothibagh police station, they said, adding that he was later let go

There were reports that the activist was planning to organise a peace march from the Lal Chowk to the Safa Kadal area. Mahaldar, however, said he had not planned any rally but had come to Srinagar to attend a program on Sufism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

