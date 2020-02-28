Three men arrested with 50 grams heroin in Srinagar

Three men were arrested with 50 grams of heroin recovered from their possession in the city, police said on Friday The three suspects were apprehended during a mobile checkpoint set up at Haft Chinar in the city on Thursday, a police official said.

He said 50 grams of heroin were seized from the possession of the three men, who were arrested under relevant sections of the law The trio have been identified as Shavaiz Ahmad, Parveez Ahmad and Nayeem Manzoor, the police official added..

