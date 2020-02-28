Terror-related incidents reduced by 60 per cent in J-K: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh on Friday said that there is a 60 per cent dip in terror-related incidents in the region in January 2020 as compared to January 2019. "If you compare the first month of 2019 to the first month of 2020 then you will find that terrorists related crimes have come down by 60%. We want to maintain this trend,"Singh told reporters here.

"The number of militants has reduced in the Valley," Singh said. Emphasizing that peacebuilding measures are being undertaken by them, Singh said, "We are making an effort to strengthen peace-building measures. People have undergone difficulties due to militancy in the last 30 years, innocent people have lost their lives. All of this has come down now."

Earlier in the month, J&K Police registered a case against the banned organisation Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for attempting to incite violence and disturb law and order situation in the Valley. (ANI)

