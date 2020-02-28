JK govt issues show cause notices to illegal occupants in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued show cause notices to illegal occupants of Kashmiri migrant colonies here, officials said The show cause notices were issued by the deputy relief commissioner (Migrants) Jammu through a public notice to these occupants in Muthi, Nagrota, Jagati and Purkhoo camps and colonies in Jammu, they said.

"I am directed to issue show cause notice to the allottees of these quarters situated at various Kashmiri migrant colonies and camps are required to submit their response in writing giving justifiable reasons as to why their allotment be not cancelled and possession taken over by Relief Organisation for allotment to their genuinely deserving families", Deputy Commissioner Relief said in a notice The organisation set the deadline for the reply by and before March 10.

After an extensive survey by the officers of relief organisation of various Kashmir migrant camps, the organisation found nearly 100 quarters in these camps were found illegally occupied, the official said The official said there are currently more than 300 applications pending with relief and rehabilitation commissioner for allotment of accommodation to the registered Kashmir migrants families..

