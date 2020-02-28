Sisodia asks DU VC to cancel interview for selecting college principal citing violation of norms

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi to cancel the interview to appoint a principal for Swami Shraddhanand College, citing violation of norms The interview has been scheduled for March 1 and the list of candidates already made public by the university.

In a letter to Tyagi, the deputy chief minister said, "It is to inform that the appointment has to be made in accordance to norms. It is requested that the interview should not be conducted in absence of a properly conducted governing body." "Hence, the interview fixed for selection of principal on March 1 must be cancelled immediately," Sisodia said in the letter There was no response from Tyagi and Delhi Univerdity authorities on the issue..

