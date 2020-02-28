Mumbai: Two of ''bol bachchan'' gang held in Malad

Two people who allegedly duped senior citizens by posing as policemen or well-wishers were arrested on Thursday in the metropolis, an official said Vijay Kumar Jaiswal and Ganesh Dattu Londhe are part of the infamous 'bol bachchan' (fast talkers) gang and have some 65 cases against their names, he said.

"We held them from Barkat Ali Naka in Wadala. They would dupe senior citizens by posing as policemen or well- wishers. In Malad, they committed three crimes using this modus operandi between October and January. They have been charged for cheating and further probe was underway," he added The two have been remanded in police custody till March 2, the official informed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.