"Use central grants to complete tourism related projects"

  • Updated: 28-02-2020 19:12 IST
The Puducherry government should use central grants to complete all pending tourism related projects also modernise museums in the union territory, Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said here on Friday Patel, who is on a one day visit to Puducherry, was briefed about various tourism centric projects here, an official release said.

He asked Tourism Secretary Purva Garg and Secretary to the Department of Art and Culture, Diwesh Singh at a meeting at Raj Nivas to seek central grants to expeditiously complete pending projects, modernise museums and also open more libraries in the Union Territory Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, along with the Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Puducherry V Vaithilingam had a courtesy meeting with the Union Minister.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi had a meeting with the Minister before he held discussions with the officials to review progress of various tourism related projects, official sources said.

