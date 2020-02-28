Mumbai: Man held for raping woman after promising marriage

A 35-year-old man was arrestedfor allegedly raping a woman for the past five years on thepretext of marriage, Oshiwara police in the metropolis said onFriday

An official identified the accused as Bhupendra Yadavand said he worked in Hindi films

"He was staying with the complainant in a flat inLokhandwala area for the past five years. She has told us thathe raped her several times after promising marriage. He wascharged with rape and has been remanded in police custody tillFebruary 29," the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

