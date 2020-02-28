Three-day festival showcasing Ayodhya culture, heritage begins in Delhi

Sita Rasoi offering authentic Ayodhya cuisine, discussions on "Ramrajya" philosophy and a panel discussion on "Future concept of Ayodhya" are among the highlights of a three-day "Ayodhya Parv" which began here on Friday The mega festival themed on Ayodhya's culture and heritage seeking to make people experience essence of the temple town is being organised at the sprawling Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) campus near the India Gate.

Members of the Ram Mandir Trust, including its president, had recently called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here and invited him to visit Ayodhya for 'bhoomi pujan' "It’s a great initiative that we are conducting this Ayodhya Parv to remember Lord Ram and his significance in the historical, cultural and spiritual evolution of our great civilization. Ayodhya has seen patronage of many great rulers, who all have contributed immensely towards the making of what we know as India," said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who inaugurated the festival.

Dattatreya Hosabale, Joint General Secretary of RSS, said, "Ayodhya is a holy city. The place has been disputed for a long time but it's a matter of immense happiness that we are now celebrating Ayodhya Parv in our national capital when all hurdles for making of grand Ram temple have been removed in agreeable manner." "Ayodhya has emerged as undisputed centre of cultural, historical and religious importance and I firmly believe that the entire world will soon be looking up to it," he said The first day of the festival saw Sita Rasoi, the representation of a site at the Ram Janma Bhoomi complex believed to be the kitchen used by Goddess Sita.

The Sita Rasoi had various authentic food belonging to the region and the city of Ayodhya along with a series of performances from noted artists including that of folk and classical singer Malini Awasthi, Kathak Dancer Anu Sinha and presentations from Awadhi folk dancers and singers "At a time when the preparations are gaining momentum for construction of a grand Ram temple, after the Supreme Court paved way for the same with its recent landmark decision, the national capital is hosting a mega festival --- Ayodhya Parv --- to make people experience the real essence of the place that holds immense cultural, historical and intellectual importance in Indian society," the organisers said in a statement.

The festival will have a series of seminars and discussions on various aspects of Ayodhya and its relevance including a discourse on "Ramrajya" philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and an inter-college debate by the students "There will be a special session tomorrow on 'Future concept of Ayodhya'. It will have RSS Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, former minister Manoj Sinha; Nand Kishore Garg, social activist and Arun Bhardwaj, Bharatiya Bhasha Abhiyan. This will be followed by the local music presentation of Ayodhya," the organisers said..

