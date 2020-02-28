Guj: One dead in apartment fire in Vadodara

A 25-year-old man died in afire that broke out in an apartment in Vadi locality ofGujarat's Vadodara on Friday, an official said

The blaze took place in a third floor apartment in abuilding located behind Hanuman Pole and has been put out, theFire Brigade official informed

"We found the charred body of Satish K Pardeshi in theapartment. We are still trying to find out the cause of thefire," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

