Delhi violence: Shopkeepers recount nightmare, narrate ordeal

Recalling the nightmare, two shop owners of Shiv Vihar told how rioters run loose during the recent violence and burnt their shops to ashes. They narrated their ordeal saying that recent violence has snatched their livelihood. Shops of Ashok Sharma and Shahrukh Saifi were burnt down during the violence on February 24.

Sharma said: "It started on February 24. Several people died and injured in stone-pelting and by petrol bombs. I suffered a loss of Rs 1 crore. I have lived here for 35 years but never saw anything like this." Saifi, whose spare parts shop was burnt in the violence said: "On February 24, stone pelting started. Later in the evening, they set fire to my shop. They also hurled petrol bombs and burnt down my car. I had a shop of spare parts of two-wheelers."

"We locked our house and went to our roof with family. I requested them to not set my shop on fire but they did not pay heed," he said. At least 42 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in the communal violence that rocked North-East Delhi.

Two Special Investigative Teams (SITs) have been constituted under Crime Branch, Delhi Police to probe the violence. (ANI)

