Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rebalancing of global economy in last few decades: Jaishankar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 21:21 IST
Rebalancing of global economy in last few decades: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said there has been a visible rebalancing of the global economy in the last few decades and the changing trade scenario is expressed in the forging of new partnerships and dependence on sourcing Reaching international understandings on issues of trade is now more challenging than in the past, he said in a video address on 'Asia and the Emerging International Trading System' at the Geo-Economic Conference of the Pune International Centre here.

Jaishankar also underlined the "pulls and pressures of the international system" which he said are today most evident in the trade domain "This very centrality underlines the extent of polarization in what was largely perceived as a more inter- dependent existence till recently. Linkages to non-trade issues have complicated matters even more," he said.

"The changing trade scenario is expressed today in the forging of new partnerships, dependence on sourcing, and mapping of supply chains," he said "An erosion of globalization will certainly influence the trading habits of many societies. Their implications for rules, regimes and mechanisms cannot be overstated. Reaching international understandings on issues of trade against this backdrop is naturally more challenging than in the past," he said.

Linkages to non-trade issues, whether of a social nature or a security concern, have added further to the challenge, he said "Nevertheless, the perception of convergences and the reality of transnational supply chains do make a powerful argument for limited frameworks such as FTAs. For a nation like India, this raises a number of issues that constitute an ongoing debate. Much of that centres around how well prepared we are to engage the global economy more openly," he said.

Competing against those with structural advantages cannot be a casual decision justified by political correctness, Jaishankar said Many industrial economies of Asia were built as a result of political choices, he said. "The rise of China, perhaps more than any other contemporary example, was influenced by the strategic calculations of others. To some extent, India finds itself on a similar cusp," he added.

"Trade and other forms of economic growth are critical elements of creating more effective multi-polarity. Responding to opportunities means creating a strong-enough pull factor, and that is why the task is not just of diplomacy but equally of governance," he said "Each of us has to devise their own course and Indias prospects are heavily focused on the improvement of infrastructure. At the end of the day, this may be one of the defining element of comparative advantage. Getting politics, economics and governance all right at the same time is therefore particularly important at this moment," he said.

"In the last few decades there has been a rebalancing of the global economy. A primary characteristic of that has been the emergence of more diverse production centres and consecutively, of different patterns of trade," Jaishankar said "Today, as conversations about trade between nations get more animated, there is less pretence that we are also talking about the parallel exercise of political influence. It is, therefore, important that any debate about Asia and the emerging international trading system factor in this reality.

Trade has never been politically neutral; it is even less so now," Jaishankar said He said the two striking developments of our times the rise of China and the nationalism of the United States are both inextricably tied to their performance in trade.

"The first captures the challenges of accommodating state capitalism in the current framework of international trade. The second reflects the debate about fair market access, terms of trade and the merits of protectionism. Both not only impact directly on the other economies of Asia, but pose conceptual and practical challenges to them," he said PTI SPK VT VT VT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Three-day meet of RSS' highest decision-making body from March 15

A three day annual meet of the RSS highest decision-making body, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha ABPS, will be held here from March 15-17. ABPS meets once a year in different cities in the country, as per an official release.The meet will ...

Only 15pc R&D workforce are women: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rued the lesser number of women in the area of science and technology and said they comprise only 15 per cent of the workforce in research and development He also launched three new initiatives for gender...

FCC adopts rules to auction spectrum, provide $9.7B in satellite incentive payments

The Federal Communications Commission FCC voted 3-2 on Friday to adopt rules to auction a key band spectrum for wireless use that includes up to 9.7 billion in potential incentive payments to satellite companies.The C-band is a block of spe...

22-year-old man tries to commit suicide at Mandi House metro station

A 22-year-old man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Mandi House metro station on Friday evening, delaying services on the rapid transit system, police saidAround 6 pm Friday, Jeevtesh Paul jumped in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020