Civil society members demand time-bound probe into northeast Delhi violence

A group of civil society members on Friday demanded a probe by a sitting high court judge into the violence in northeast Delhi, alleging that that it was a "well planned" attack on the people Addressing a joint press conference, senior journalist Shahid Siddiqui demanded a time-bound probe into the violence by a sitting high court judge.

"It was not spontaneous but a well planned attack on the people," claimed former Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) chairman Kamal Faruqui Current DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan citing unconfirmed reports claimed that at least 100 people died in the violence.

As per official figures, the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi areas following stone pelting in Jafarabad Sunday afternoon has so far claimed 42 lives and resulted in injuries to over 250 persons Khan also criticised the Delhi government and demanded it to double the compensation announced by it for the riot victims.

"The Delhi government has also not done its work properly. it's right they have announced some compensation but it is very less but it should be at least doubled," he said Khan also demanded resignation of Union Home minister Amit Shah for the "failure" of the Delhi Police to stop violence.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that Delhi government will give Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the communal violence in northeast Delhi. Those seriously injured will get Rs 2 lakh, and Rs 2500 will be given to those whose houses were torched In a statement issued by the speakers of the press conference, also addressed by Anil Chamadia, Prashant Tandon, Niaz Faruqui among others, demanded the arrest of those spreading hate and inciting violence.

They also demanded the Centre to provide jobs to the family members of those killed in the violence and compensate and financially help those who were injured and lost their means of livelihood and property.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.