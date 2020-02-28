Time to consolidate achievements in S&T: Top govt official

Thanjavur, Feb 28 (PTI): Aarabinda Mitra, scientific secretary, office of the Principal Scientific Advisor, on Friday stressed the need to consolidate achievements in science and technology to achieve a USD 5-trillion economy. Delivering the keynote address at the National Science Day celebrations at SASTRA University here, he said the country is the third largest start-up producer globally and emphasised on consolidating achievements in science and technology to realise the goal of achieving the USD 5-trillion economy.

Connecting educational research and innovation in a seamless manner was of utmost importance to deliver science and technology products, he said He highlighted the Centre's initiatives in areas such as quantum computing, genomics, deep ocean technology, biodiversity and technical textiles.

Mitra presented the SASTRA's-GN Ramachandran award to Prof T.P. Singh, AIIMS-New Delhi; the SASTRA -Obaid Siddigi Award to Prof Upinder Singh Bhalla, NCBS-TIFR, Bangaluru, for the year 2020 and to Prof Alejandro Sanchez Alvarado, Stowers Institute for Medical Research, USA, for 2019.

