Three drug peddlers arrested with 50 grams heroin in J-K

Srinagar Police on Thursday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 50 grams of heroin from their possesion. The accused have been identified as Shavaiz Ahmad, Parveez Ahmad and Nayeem Manzoor who were arrested from Haft Chinar crossing.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

