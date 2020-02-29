Schools vandalised and torched narrate horrific tales of Delhi violence

By Priyanka Sharma The angry mobs that went on a rampage on Delhi streets leaving over 40 people dead and several others grievously injured did not spare even schools in the area where riots broke out.

Several schools including Rajdhani Public School and DRP School were torched and vandalised by goons in northeast district of the national capital. Arman Malik, a class 5 student of Rajdhani Public School in Shiv Vihar, on Friday, picked up the national flag lying on the floor, along with medals of his friends, books and some stationery that was scattered in the school premises even as he looked traumatised, with tears welling up in his eyes to see his school in such a state.

"I cannot believe it is my school. See, nothing is left. Goons have destroyed my classrooms, books, assembly hall and everything else here. I do not know when it will restart again," said Arman, who attended the last class on Tuesday. "I have not met my friends Rehan, Faiz, Rohan and Saniza for two days. In the lunchtime, we used to share each other's tiffin boxes. I miss my school and my friends," he said.

The DRP School, which is just adjacent to the Rajdhani Public School, was also vandalised by the mobs. Around 1400 children from different communities used to attend classes at both these educational institutions. Meenakshi Sharma, a school teacher at Rajdhani Public School, also got emotional to see her school vandalised. "I do not know how our students will come back and study here. In this assembly area, children from all communities used to play together. How can one attack a school, which is a temple of education for our children? This is so unfortunate that Delhi violence did not spare even the schools. People are demanding to investigate and punish the goons," Sharma said.

Manoj Kaloni, a security guard who has been guarding the school for the past 18 years, also narrated the horrific night when goons attacked the institution. "There were 500 miscreants who entered the premises of the school with guns, rods, petrol bombs, catapults, knives and other explosive material. I protected my family, we locked ourselves in a room until the goons went away." At least 42 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the northeast district of Delhi.Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. (ANI)

