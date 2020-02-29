Left Menu
Development News Edition

Factory worker killed in boiler explosion in UP's Shamli

  • PTI
  • |
  • Muzaffarnagar
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 10:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 10:20 IST
Factory worker killed in boiler explosion in UP's Shamli

A woman labourer was killed and two others were injured when a boiler of a factory exploded in neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Saturday The incident took place on Friday at Humrajpur village in Kandhla, they said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Karmvir Singh, a woman identified as Sharmila was killed while Sangita and Manzur were injured in the explosion at the tyre-melting factory The injured were sent to hospital and police are investigating the incident, the SHO said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

WADA cancels symposium over coronavirus concerns

The World Anti-Doping Agency has canceled its annual symposium and related athlete session in Switzerland over concerns about the coronavirus epidemic In a statement issued on Friday, Montreal-based WADA said it took the decision based on t...

Bernie Sanders look-alike enjoying the ride

Los Angeles, Feb 29 AFP Up until a few years ago, Jeff Jones was going about his life, minding his own business and enjoying his passion for music Then Bernie Sanders burst onto the national political stage, prompting many to do double take...

Two PAC jawans found infected with swine flu, 14 others under scanner in Meerut

Two Provincial Armed Constabulary PAC jawans in Meerut have been found to be infected with swine flu and have been admitted to citys Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College LLRM Hospital. Another 14 jawans are suspected to be infected of the diseas...

Turkey-Russia tensions soar after deadly Syria strike

The leaders of Russia and Turkey held crisis talks Friday after 33 Turkish soldiers died in an airstrike in Syria, as Ankara ramped up pressure on Europe by threatening to flood in migrants The United States and United Nations urged an end ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020