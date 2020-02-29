Pigeons spotted inside GoAir flight in Ahmedabad

In an unusual incident, two pigeons were spotted by passengers in a GoAir flight going to Jaipur from Ahmedabad. The incident took place on Friday. The birds were seen inside the cabin as the plane was preparing for take-off.

The crew members were able to shoo away the birds immediately outside the plane. A spokesperson of the GoAir flight said the flight took off at its scheduled time of 17:00 hours.

"GoAir regrets any inconvenience caused to its passengers and requests the airport authorities to get rid of this menace," read an official statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

