Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pigeons spotted inside GoAir flight in Ahmedabad

In an unusual incident, two pigeons were spotted by passengers in a GoAir flight going to Jaipur from Ahmedabad.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 13:12 IST
Pigeons spotted inside GoAir flight in Ahmedabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In an unusual incident, two pigeons were spotted by passengers in a GoAir flight going to Jaipur from Ahmedabad. The incident took place on Friday. The birds were seen inside the cabin as the plane was preparing for take-off.

The crew members were able to shoo away the birds immediately outside the plane. A spokesperson of the GoAir flight said the flight took off at its scheduled time of 17:00 hours.

"GoAir regrets any inconvenience caused to its passengers and requests the airport authorities to get rid of this menace," read an official statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Srishaila Sarang Math seer says Revoor should be inducted in Yediyurappa cabinet in a year

The seer of Srishaila Sarang Math, Sarangadha Desikendra Swami, on Friday said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa should induct BJP MLA Dattatraya Patil Revoor in his cabinet in the next one year.Addressing an event here, Desikendra Swami ...

Former British finance minister says would have cut income tax

Former British finance minister Sajid Javid said he would have cut income tax cut if he had not resigned this month after a clash with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Javid told The Times newspaper the centrepiece of next months budget would ...

Greek police fire teargas on Turkish border at migrants

Greek police fired teargas against groups of migrants throwing stones on its border with Turkey, live images from Greeces Skai TV showed.It showed groups of people hurling stones towards Greek police from the Turkish side of the border on S...

S.Koreans told to stay home as coronavirus infections surpass 3,100

South Korea urged citizens on Saturday to stay indoors as it warned of a critical moment in its battle on the coronavirus after recording the biggest daily jump in infections, as 813 new cases took the tally to 3,150. South Korea is grappli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020