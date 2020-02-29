Delhi Violence : Principal recounts moments of horror

Principal of the school in Shiv Vihar which was vandalised and burnt by the rioters said that on the fateful day a huge crowd gathered outside the school, some miscreants scaled the boundary wall while others barged in by breaking the gate. "The school was established in 1998. On February 24, some people entered the school premises by scaling its wall. Some people broke the gate and started vandalizing the school's property and later on they burned the school. It was a conspiracy," said Dinesh Sharma, Owner of the DRP Convent Public school

"It is a part of the conspiracy. Now police will investigate. The incident took place when the school was over. There was a security guard and his family in the school at the time of the attack. The guard was also manhandled and he and his family escaped. There were so many people that police were unable to stop them," said Sharma. The principal of the school Indu Sharma said, "Studies were going on when some parents came and told us to give leave to children immediately as the huge crowd has gathered outside the school. So the school was closed. Later, the peon called us and spoke about the incident in the school, I asked him to run from there to save his life."

"We have 1200 students in the school. We have heard the people also attack the school again on February 25 and we think it is a conspiracy. We will start school again," she added. At least 42 people have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

