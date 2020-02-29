Ghaziabad family death: Autopsy says kids died due to strangulation

After recovery of the bodies of four family members from a house in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, an autopsy report confirmed that the man died by hanging and his two children were strangled to death, an official said on Saturday

The cause of death of the woman could not be ascertained and the viscera has been preserved for testing in a laboratory, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

Dhiraj Tyagi (27) was found hanging at his home in Sanjay Colony Arthla in the Sahibabad by a neighbor on Friday morning. The bodies of Tyagi's wife Kajal (25), and children Ekta (4) and Dhuruv (2) were found lying on a bed, police said Prima facie, it seems that Tyagi strangled his wife, daughter, and son and then committed suicide after scribbling a message in Hindi on the wall of his home, suggesting that Kajal was having an affair, they said.

Tyagi named a man, saying he "loved Kajal very much". "Kajal used to talk with other men on the phone," he wrote, and added that he tried to dissuade her from doing so, police said The man also wrote that Kajal used to consume alcohol, and scribbled three phone numbers on the wall, they said.

An investigation is underway and the call details of three mobile phone numbers scribbled in a suicide note by Tyagi are being checked, police said.

