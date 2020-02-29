Two women injured in acid attack in Haryana's Ambala

Two women sustained severe burn injuries when an unidentified youth threw acid on them in this district of Haryana on Saturday, police said The victims were identified as Sonia (28) and her relative Binder (23), police said, adding the women were rushed to MM Medical College at Mulana.

The incident took place in Alawpur village when the women were on a morning walk, they said A youth came on a motorcycle and threw acid on them. He then fled the spot, police said.

Passersby helped the women after they heard their cries, they said Police said they have registered a case and investigation was underway...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

