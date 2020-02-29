Left Menu
Minister puts abattoir development on hold

  PTI
  • |
  Mangaluru
  • |
  Updated: 29-02-2020 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 19:31 IST
"The Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has been directed to hold the project as there are many complaints against the abattoir from the public," the minister said at a review meeting of projects here Saturday. Image Credit: Pixabay

The proposal to re-develop the slaughterhouse at Kudroli in the city under the smart city project, the only licensed one in Dakshina Kannada district supplying meat to the city, has been put on hold by state Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj "The Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has been directed to hold the project as there are many complaints against the abattoir from the public," the minister said at a review meeting of projects here Saturday.

The proposal was listed as one among the MSCL projects by former minister U T Khader and Rs 15 crore was earmarked for the re-development of the abattoir Basavarajs decision comes in the wake of demands by VHP and Bajrang Dal to shift the location of the abattoir as the area has many temples and the slaughterhouse is very close to the river.

The minister directed MSCL Managing Director Mohammed Nazeer to hold the project till another suitable location was identified for the project On the progress of the smart city project, Mohammed Nazeer said four of the 47 works identified have already been completed and 27 are under progress.

Five works are in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage, while tenders have been called for 11 others, he said Later talking to reporters, the minister said the MCC commissioner has been asked to take strict action against those responsible for the deaths of two laborers in a wall collapse during the construction of a building at Karangalpady in the city on Friday.

The Labour department has already announced compensation for the kin of the deceased and show cause notices have been issued to the builder and structural engineer, he said The builder will have to provide Rs five lakh each as compensation to the families of the deceased, he said The MCC would collect the amount from them and hand it over to the relatives of the deceased, he said...

