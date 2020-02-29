Left Menu
Acting Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava says priority to restore peace

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 19:52 IST
  • Created: 29-02-2020 19:46 IST
He was given the additional charge of the Delhi Police Commissioner with effect from Sunday, following the retirement of Amulya Patnaik. Image Credit: ANI

Acting Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava on Saturday said his priority is to restore peace in the national capital and ensure communal harmony. It has been the tradition of the city that people of every section and religion live together in harmony and help each other in good as well as bad times, he told reporters after taking additional charge as the Delhi Police Commissioner Shrivastava, a 1985-batch IPS officer, was appointed as the special commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Delhi Police this week, as Delhi Police struggled to contain communal violence in northeast Delhi. He was given the additional charge of the Delhi Police Commissioner with effect from Sunday, following the retirement of Amulya Patnaik.

Talking about the measures taken to restore communal harmony in the city, the officer said that they have started a massive outreach programme and senior officers have been meeting and speaking with people from every community in order to build confidence among them "To avoid such incidents in future, cases will be registered in crimes that were committed and we will try to arrest the accused involved so that legal proceedings can be initiated at the earliest," he said. He also appealed to everyone to support him in restoring peace in the city. On Monday, Shrivastava was repatriated from the Central Reserve Police Force...

