Left Menu
Development News Edition

IT Dept conducts raids in TN, unravel hidden cloud servers

The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted searches in the premises of a Chennai based business group and unravelled hidden cloud servers and unaccounted income exceeding Rs 400 crore.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 20:02 IST
IT Dept conducts raids in TN, unravel hidden cloud servers
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted searches in the premises of a Chennai based business group and unravelled hidden cloud servers and unaccounted income exceeding Rs 400 crore. The group is dealing in the business of non-ferrous metal processing in lead, copper and aluminum and Money Lending activities.

The search was conducted on February 25, the group is said to have reported a turnover of more than a thousand crore and engaged in a number of businesses such as plastic manufacture and financing activities, said Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The search action resulted in cash seizure of Rs. 1 crore & detection of unaccounted income exceeding Rs. 400 crore. The investigations are still ongoing and the Department is in the process of finalizing the proceedings.

The highlight of the search is the discovery of hidden cloud servers other than the servers regularly used by the group for accounting, containing unaccounted transaction details often referred by the group as "kaccha" accounts. Similarly, a large amount of encrypted data was retrieved from a pen drive which was tracked and obtained from a third party premise. The pen drive and the database was decrypted to gather information about the unaccounted capital accumulated by the group.

Evidence was also gathered for the introduction of unaccounted funds as bogus share premium in one of the group companies. A large number of property documents, promissory notes, post-dated cheques taken as collateral security etc in the money lending business were recovered during the search and have been seized. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves 22nd Law Commission

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday took to Twitter to inform that the 22nd Law Commission of India has been approved by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a period of three years. 22nd Law Commission of ...

Jobs will come under new set-up in J&K, but can't guarantee it to 'unemployed politicians': Minister

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday assured adequate job opportunities to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir but said that cannot be guaranteed to the unemployed politicians who might have to remain jobless for a long time He said whether...

No breakthrough in Gulf dispute, Qatar foreign minister says

Talks on ending a nearly-three-year-old diplomatic dispute in the Gulf have produced no breakthrough, Qatar foreign minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Saturday. He told Al Jazeera his country hoped for a solution to the disp...

Pope tells scandal-marred Legion they still haven't reformed

Vatican City, Feb 29 AP Pope Francis told the Legion of Christ religious order Saturday it still has a long road of reform ahead, making clear that 10 years of Vatican-mandated rehabilitation hadnt purged it of the toxic influences of its p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020