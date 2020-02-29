Left Menu
Maha farm loan waiver: 2nd list of 21L beneficiaries released

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 20:15 IST
  • Created: 29-02-2020 20:12 IST
The Maharashtra government on Saturday released the second list of 21.82 lakh account holders who will avail its farm loan waiver scheme, taking the total number of beneficiaries declared till now to 21.97 lakh The government has provided Rs 14,000 crore to make these account holders debt-free.

The first list of 15,358 beneficiaries of the state farm loan waiver scheme was released on February 24 An official statement said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had instructed that issues, if any, in the waiver process be resolved so that farmers get all benefits of the scheme properly.

"Over 1.25 lakh farmers have been authenticated till now and they will start receiving money in their accounts from Monday onwards, given tomorrow (Sunday) is a holiday," the statement quoted principal secretary of cooperation department Abha Shukla as saying Complete lists have been released in 15 districts, while in 13 districts, it has been declared partially.

The list of beneficiaries has not been declared in six districts yet as model code of conduct is in force there for the gram panchayat polls The scheme to write off outstanding crop loan of up to Rs 2 lakh, as on September 30, 2019, was announced by the CM in December the last year...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

