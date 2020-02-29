Left Menu
NCM delegation visits riot-affected areas for re-establishing amity, brotherhood

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 20:37 IST
  • Created: 29-02-2020 20:34 IST
"Today, I visited the riot-affected areas of Delhi along with the National Commission for Minorities Delegation and met the injured victims of both the communities at the hospital and wished them speedy recovery," Rizvi said in a statement Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of the National Commission for Minorities led by its chief Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi on Saturday visited the riot-affected areas in Delhi as part of efforts to re-establish amity between communities and provide assistance to the victims of the violence At least 42 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal riots in northeast Delhi.

"The purpose of this visit was to re-establish mutual goodwill, love, and brotherhood among all communities and to know the condition of victims of all communities and ensure immediate help to them," he said.

The areas worst affected in the violence include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas, and Bhajanpura.

