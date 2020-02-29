Left Menu
End to externally sponsored terrorism key for peace in Afghanistan: FS tells Afghan leaders

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 20:48 IST
  • Created: 29-02-2020 20:45 IST
It was Shringla's first visit abroad after taking over as India's foreign secretary a month back. In Afghan capital Kabul, the foreign secretary met former President Hamid Karzai, Foreign Minister Mohammad Haroon Chakhansur and acting Finance Minister Abdul Zadran. Image Credit: ANI

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has conveyed to Afghan leadership India's support for an independent, sovereign, democratic and inclusive Afghanistan, holding that sustainable peace in the country requires an end to externally sponsored terrorism Shringla traveled to Kabul on Friday on a two-day visit during which he held talks with President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, Vice President-elect Amrullah Saleh and National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib.

It was Shringla's first visit abroad after taking over as India's foreign secretary a month back. In Afghan capital Kabul, the foreign secretary met former President Hamid Karzai, Foreign Minister Mohammad Haroon Chakhansur and acting Finance Minister Abdul Zadran. Separately, he interacted with a cross-section of Afghan leaders including politicians, civil rights activists, and academicians. Shringla dashed off to Kabul a day ahead of the signing of the landmark peace deal between the US and the Taliban in Doha. The deal provides for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan nearly 18 years after their deployment in the country. "In his meetings with the Afghan leadership, the foreign secretary reiterated India's commitment to enhanced political, economic and development partnership between the two neighbors and strategic partners," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. It said Shringla reiterated India's consistent support for an independent, sovereign, democratic, pluralistic and inclusive Afghanistan in which interests of all sections of Afghan society are preserved. The foreign secretary also conveyed India's support for enduring and inclusive peace and reconciliation which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled. "He underscored that sustainable peace in Afghanistan requires an end to externally sponsored terrorism," the MEA said. The mention of externally sponsored terrorism is seen as an indirect reference to Pakistan's tacit support to the Taliban. The MEA said Shringla congratulated the people and government of Afghanistan on the conduct of the fourth presidential elections and the declaration of the final results. Noting the hope for peace generated by recent developments, he reiterated the need for all sections of the political leadership to work together in the pursuit of sustainable peace and security for the people of the country. The MEA said the Afghan leadership "deeply appreciated" India's support for peace, development, and prosperity of Afghanistan, including its efforts for regional connectivity such as the operationalization of Chahbahar Port and establishment of air freight corridors between various cities of India and Afghanistan Agreements for road projects in Bamyan and Mazar-e-Sharif provinces of Afghanistan with Indian development assistance were signed during Shringla's visit.

"It was agreed to work together for the implementation of the new development partnership and further expand cooperation in accordance with the strategic partnership agreement," it said. India has been a key stakeholder in Afghanistan as it had already spent around USD 2 billion in the reconstruction of war-ravaged countries. Major powers such as the US, Russia, and Iran have been reaching out to the Taliban as part of efforts to push the stalled Afghan peace process. India has also been maintaining that care should be taken to ensure that any such process does not lead to any "ungoverned spaces" where terrorists and their proxies can relocate. Ahead of the peace deal, India conveyed to the US that pressure on Pakistan to crack down on terror networks operating from its soil must be kept up through Islamabad's cooperation for peace in Afghanistan is crucial.

