2 officials beat inmates of childcare centre run by VHP, held

Two officials of a childcare institution were arrested on Saturday on charges of hitting seven children with a chair, police said Of the seven, two were seriously injured, they said.

The arrested were officials of the Vivekananda Balashramam, an institution under the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the police said "Some of the students were allegedly not following the rules and regulations of the institution. An altercation broke out between a section of students and the officials who subsequently beat the children up with plastic chairs," a police officer told PTI.

The two officials claimed the students first tried to attack them and they retaliated, the police said Two of the students received head injuries and were hospitalized, they said.

Child Welfare Committee members visited the hospitalized students and recorded their statements, they added

