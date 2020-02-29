Student of pharmacy ends life

A 19-year-old student of pharmacy, suffering from fits, on Saturday allegedly committed suicide in a private hostel where he was staying, police said here The woman, who returned to the city in the morning from her native village near the temple town of Yadagirigutta, did not open the door of her room, they said.

Her friends thought she might have suffered a seizure and knocked at her door. Later they broke in and found her hanging, the police said In a note, the woman mentioned that nobody was responsible for her death and sought an apology from her father, the police said.

The womans father lodged a complaint seeking the reason for her death, they said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigations have begun PTI SJR NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.