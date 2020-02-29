Convict gets atop Howrah jail building, threatens suicide

A life convict went atop a building of the Howrah district jail on Saturday and threatened to commit suicide, alleging irregularities at the correctional home The convict, identified as Md Sohail, is a notorious prisoner and has been frequently transferred from one correctional home to the other, officials said.

Sohail was sent to the Howrah jail from the Presidency Correctional Home in March last year, they said He was kept in a cell under a strict vigil at the Howrah district jail as he misbehaved with a medical officer recently and spit on him, the jail officials said.

Demanding that he be allowed to move freely, he went atop the correctional home building around 10.30 am, they said It took the officials around four hours to bring him down from the roof of the three-storied buildings.

Locals who gathered outside the jail on seeing Sohail on the roof of the building, said he was screaming, alleging irregularities in the correctional home Officials said they are investigating the matter...

