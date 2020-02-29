Man shot dead in Delhi's Amar Colony

A 35-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by unidentified persons in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area on Saturday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Pawan Pandey, they said. Information regarding a firing incident in Prakash Mohalla was received around 7 pm, police said During the investigation, it was found that Pandey and his brother Vijay (46) were travelling in an auto-rickshaw towards Prakash Mohalla. When they shopped at Vijay's residence there, some persons came on a motorcycle and fired at Pandey, police said.

He collapsed on the spot and was rushed to the National Heart Institute, East of Kailash, where he was declared brought dead, they said A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police said...

