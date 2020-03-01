2 dead, 3 injured after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Two people were killed and three were seriously injured after being mowed down by a train while they were attempting to cross the closed Gyaspura railway level crossing here on Saturday, police said. Those who were killed were identified as Ratanjit Singh, 62 and Gurpreet Kaur.

The mishap took place at 8 pm when the deceased were attempting to pass the railway track crossing closed for the arrival of the train travelling from Delhi to Amritsar, Amarjeet Singh Bains, Ludhiana Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) said. "Two people have died and two have been injured while crossing the railway track. Injured have been shifted to Ludhiana Civil Hospital and Apollo Hospital," Bains said.

SDM refuted allegations of a family member of the deceased who claimed that the crossing was closed when a first train passed but was opened when another train approached and mowed down the people. On asking about the allegations Bains said, "The crossing was closed and further information will be revealed after the investigation."

Meanwhile, family members of Ratanjit blamed the gatekeeper for keeping the gate of the level crossing open. "I came to know about the accident at 8 pm. My father was a disciplined man he can't cross the track when the gate is closed. It is gatekeeper's mistake, why did he open the gate when the train was approaching?" Ratanjit's son alleged. (ANI)

