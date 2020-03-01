Search underway for missing people in UP's Chandauli boat mishap

A major search operation is on for at least five people, including three children who went missing after their boat capsized in the Ganga river near Mahuji village in Chandauli district on Saturday. Five people -- two women and three children are missing since the boat reportedly carrying around 40 labourers capsized. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had been roped in by the administration for the rescue operation, which has been underway for the past 12 hours.

District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police are present at the incident spot along with heavy force. More details are awaited. (ANI)

