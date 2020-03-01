Illegal entries for 1,951 acres of land expunged in J&K's Kishtwar

The authorities in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir have expunged illegal entries for 1,951 acres of state, forest and common land, and directed revenue officials to keep a close vigil on the encroachers, officials said on Sunday The Kishtwar district administration under the supervision of District Development Commissioner Rajinder Singh Tara removed the illegal entries for 1,562 acres of state land, about 349 acres of forest land and 40 acres of common land in the district, the officials said.

With this, the officials said the administration has expunged 100 per cent illegal entries of state, common, kahcharai and forest land from the revenue records and restored the land to its legal status in the district Tara directed all the sub-divisional magistrates and tahsildars to keep a close vigil on the encroachers and ensure that intensive scrutiny of the record is done on a regular basis to avoid any illegal entry into revenue records or any land is physically encroached in their respective jurisdictions, the officials said..

