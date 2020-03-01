Sanjay Das Burma appointed deputy chairman of Odisha State

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday appointed senior BJD leader and former minister Sanjay Das Burma as the deputy chairman of the State Planning Board Das Burma has also been given the rank of a Cabinet Minister with the new responsibility, an official in the CMO said.

A two-time MLA from Brahmagiri constituency in Puri district, the senior leader was earlier minister for food supplies and consumer welfare in the state He has also served as minister for employment and technical education and training.

The BJD leader had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 elections from Brahmagiri Assembly constituency Das Burma had earlier held the post of president of Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD), youth wing of the ruling BJD. He had also been the secretary, convenor and vice-president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Expressing happiness over the new appointment, Das Burma said, his immediate task would be to ensure that the State Planning Board functions in an efficient manner A roadmap will be prepared in consultation with the chief minister for restructuring the Planning Board, he said.

The appointment of Das Burma has come following the state government's plan to restructure the Planning Board taking into account the pattern adopted by NITI Aayog for formulation of plans, sources said.

