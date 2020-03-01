'Criminal' shot in leg during encounter, dies during treatment: Bareilly SSP

A 32-year-old man, allegedly involved in several criminal cases and shot at and injured by police during an encounter, died during his treatment in hospital, an official said on Sunday Karan alias Chhotu and his two other accomplices were involved in an exchange of fire with police on Saturday evening near Thiriya Jungle in the district, where the police had reached on a tip off that the trio would be visiting the area, said Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey.

The police team spotted the trio on a motorcycle on the road near the jungle and asked them to stop, said the SSP The trio, however, tried to flee the scene after opening fire at the police team, which too retaliated and fired at them.

Chhotu was hit at his leg in the firing and fell down, while his two friends managed to run away, said Pandey The police team shifted the injured to the district hospital, from where he was referred to another hospital, said the SSP, adding the man died at about 10.15 pm on Saturday during treatment.

During the preliminary enquiries, Chhotu was found involved in a total of 14 criminal cases, including those of murders, attempt to murder and loot, said the SSP, adding the police had also declared a reward on his arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.