Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanika Rane collects husband Major Rane's gallantry medal in Army uniform

  • PTI
  • |
  • Udhampur
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 18:49 IST
Kanika Rane collects husband Major Rane's gallantry medal in Army uniform

Dressed in the olive-green uniform of the Army, Kanika Rane collected the gallantry medal of her husband Major Kaustubh Rane who was killed in an encounter with terrorists along the Line of Control in 2018 Kargil War hero Lieutenant General Y K Joshi, who assumed the charge of GOC-in-C of Udhampur-based Northern Command this month, presented the gallantry and distinguished service awards to 83 Army personnel and nine 'veer naris' at an investiture ceremony on Thursday.

With pride in her eyes, Kanika walked up to the dais and collected the Bar to the Sena medal Recalling her husband's words when it was announced that Sena medal would be awarded to him, Kanika said, "He had told me that an investiture ceremony would take place and he wanted to attend the ceremony in the Army uniform." "This became an inspiration and motivation for me to don the uniform and join the Army. He was my inspiration and I wanted to move ahead with that inspiration and follow his footsteps," she said.

Major Kaustubh Rane was killed during a gun battle with militants in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir on August 4, 2018 Kanika, who earlier worked as a project manager in an MNC, cleared the Service Selection Board (SSB) exam last year.

In October 2019, she went to the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai for her 49-week course She said in September this year, she will be commissioned into the Indian Army after completing the mandatory training course.

Kanika, who lived in Colaba with her son Agastya, said she was ready to serve Kashmir if given a chance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Union Health Minister, Tamil Nadu CM lay foundation stone of medical college in Ramanathapuram

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a new government medical college in Ramanathapuram. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Vardhan said The health edu...

A R Rahman to mentor all-female music studio in Dubai; will perform at Expo 2020

Music maestro A R Rahman will mentor musicians and compose for a state-of-the-art, all-female music studio in Dubai, which will perform at Expo 2020 here The Firdaus Paradise Womens Orchestra will become a permanent facility at District 202...

Not bothered by speculations about JDS MLA moving closer to

Amid speculations that a senior party MLA may soon jump ship to the BJP, JDS patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday said he was not bothered by such developments as they would have no impact If someone goes or come aga...

Migration mustn't be seen as a problem, people are free to move from one place to another: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said migration of people from one state to another should not be seen as a problem as he asserted that the nation is one and people are free to move from one place to another The Janata Dal United...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020