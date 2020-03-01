Cong fighting for rights of farmers in UP: Party state chief

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday said his party has been fighting for the rights of farmers and alleged that the state government was insensitive to their plight. He also said the party has started a 40-day-long Kisaan Jan Jaagran Yatra to highlight the problems faced by farmers in the state "The Congress has been fighting for the rights and interests of farmers in the state and will continue to do so on streets and in the Uttar Pradesh assembly," Lallu said while addressing a gathering at a Kisaan Nukkadh Sabha in Banda.

He also attended a nukkadh sabha at Fatehpur. "This deaf and dumb government, which is insensitive to farmers, has succumbed to its arrogance. The problems of farmers is increasing, they are committing suicide, and the state government is saying that there is prosperity in the state," Lallu said in a statement issued by the Congress' state unit Sugarcane dues of farmers is yet to be paid and they are also facing the problem of stray cattle, he said.

"Our demand is that farmers' electricity bills should be reduced by 50 per cent, their loans be waived, pending dues should be cleared," Lallu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.