Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power walk: Hundreds of people march for women empowerment

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 21:24 IST
Power walk: Hundreds of people march for women empowerment

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday organised a "power walk" to promote gender equality and build awareness about crimes against girls and women at public spaces. The walk from India Gate to Janpath, which was led by NCW chief Rekha Sharma, saw the participation of hundreds of people, including students and activists Speaking at the event, High Commissioner of Canada to India Nadir Patel said, "It is incumbent on all of us to help create an environment all over the world where women can thrive and prosper." Participants were seen holding placards reading "I have nothing to be ashamed of" and "Don't tell me the time, tell them about the crime". "Women are equal contributors to prosperity both economic and social. I am particularly pleased to see so many men here because it is a collective responsibility that we all have to ensure that women are safe," Patel said.

Sharma said the walk is a drive to instill, with a belief that, the only way to make public spaces safe is to occupy in large numbers and put out the message clearly, whether day or night, women have equal right to claim her spaces everywhere and anywhere "We must advocate for change as collective citizens and build impact in terms of physical safety for women for their social, physical, cognitive and economic growth. She said the walk is being simultaneously organised in 15 states," she said.

A nukkad natak was also held by a group of students from the Delhi University. Through the street play, the NCW said it intends to highlight the gender based discrimination and inform citizens behind the cause of the power walk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Prison Break Season 6 release date; What Wentworth Miller says on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Trump aides defend US coronavirus response

Washington, Mar 1 AFP Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday defended the US administrations handling of the coronavirus epidemic after the first confirmed death on American soil and rising criticism of the state of US preparedness Pence and H...

Spielberg daughter arrested on domestic charge in Tennessee

Nashville, Mar 1 AP A daughter of film director Steven Spielberg was arrested in Tennessee in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend, police said Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury early Satu...

MP: Couple, daughter killed in road accident

Jabalpur MP, Mar 1 PTIThree members of a familywere killed on Sunday after their motorcycle was hit by atruck in Sihora tehsil in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh,police saidThe deceased have been identified as Vijay Kumar Sen40, his wif...

Sanders raised $46.5 million in February, Warren $29 million, Biden $18 million

Democratic U.S. presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders raised 46.5 million in February, his campaign said on Sunday, and will launch new television ad buys in nine states with primaries later this month after this weeks Super Tuesday cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020