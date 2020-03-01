MP: Couple, daughter killed in road accident

Jabalpur (MP), Mar 1 (PTI)Three members of a familywere killed on Sunday after their motorcycle was hit by atruck in Sihora tehsil in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh,police said

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Kumar Sen(40), his wife Laxmi (36), and their daughter Rashmi, a policeofficer said

The driver of the truck is on the run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

