Army organised veterinary aid camp in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh

Army organised a veterinary camp in the remote areas of Miao here in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday. "Due to the lack of adequate veterinary facilities in this areas, on the request of the farmers, livestock owners and local administration, units of the Army organised a veterinary camp in which a team of well qualified veterinary doctors and staff, actively participated and provided their services," said a press release.

Free medicines were provided and vaccines were administered to the animals. "Response was overwhelming and over 1,200 animals including 40 elephants from the nearby villages were treated," it added.

The people of the area are largely dependent on agriculture and forest resources wherein domesticated animals particularly elephants contribute immensely towards the socio-economic progress and wellbeing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

