19th session of Kerala Legislative Assembly to begin on Monday

The 19th session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin on Monday and conclude on April 8, according to the Speaker's office The session is likely to be a stormy one with opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) likely to take up the alleged corruption in the police force mentioned in the CAG report that came out recently.

It would begin with discussion on budget and vote on account, and will have 27 sittings Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan had earlier in a press meet said, "This session will witness more of the 'e-niyamasabha' (e-Assembly) as part of paperless Assembly initiative with the state government undertaking efforts to digitise all records." The training for the staff and the members of the Assembly is going on, he said.

The Assembly has a dedicated TV channel, besides online streaming which has successfully completed trial run "This is an attempt to create awareness among the civil society and the students on the procedures of the Assembly. We will make documentaries and programmes which could be telecast through various channels and through online streaming," Sreeramakrishnan said..

