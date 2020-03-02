Left Menu
RS adjourned till 2 pm after oppn protests over Delhi violence

Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned till 2 pm after the entire opposition vociferously protested over the issue of communal violence in the national capital, with members alleging that the government slept while Delhi burnt Opposition MPs including those belonging to the Congress, Left, TMC, SP, BSP and DMK were up on their feet shouting slogans and accused the government of failing in its duty.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the issue was definitely important but the priority should be to restore normalcy and then discuss ways and means of preventing it When his appeals to members to resume their places went unheeded, he adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.

Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad charged that the Central government "slept" when violence rocked Delhi for three days While members shouted slogans such as 'Delhi is Burning', three TMC members sported black bands on their eyes.

Naidu ordered them to remove them as sporting badges is not allowed inside the House The members complied, but the vociferous protests continued, forcing the adjournment.

Earlier, when the House met it mourned the death of former member A V Swamy, followed by Naidu reading out a record of department related standing committees that considered demands for grants for 24 departments He said the proceedings of the House during the first half of the current Budget session were "largely purposeful" with 96 per cent sitting.

The House in the second half, that began Monday after a three week break, would be more meaningful, he hoped Naidu said he has received notices from members of opposition parties seeking adjournment of proceedings to discuss the present situation in Delhi and other parts of the country.

"The matter is definitely important and deserves to be discussed," he said, adding he will admit a discussion and allot time after discussing with the minister concerned as well as the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition "Our priority should be restoring normalcy. We should see that normalcy is restored and then we can discuss ways and means of preventing it (such violence)," he said, adding he wanted the House to send out a message in one voice on the issue.

Let peace be restored, he said However, members continued their protests, forcing the adjournment.

The violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi has left at least 42 dead and over 200 injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

