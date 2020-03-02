Left Menu
Delhi violence: Display names, addresses of those arrested, CPI(M) to police

CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat has written to acting city Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava demanding that the names of those arrested in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi be made public A similar demand was made on Sunday by rights activists who said that it is mandated by law that police stations display the names of those arrested with their addresses.

"Despite the express mandate of the law, the names and addresses of all arrested persons are not being displayed at the Police Control Room. Not only this, the details are not being displayed at each individual police station as well," Karat said in her letter to Shrivastava "In light of the incidents and prevailing circumstances, you would appreciate the need for strict compliance with this provision, as such transparency and compliance of the legal mandate will go a long way towards dispelling rumours and misinformation that are plaguing the lives of all those affected," she said.

Section 41-C of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) mandatorily requires that a police control room be established in all districts and section 41-C(2) states that the names and addresses of all persons arrested be displayed on the notice board outside the control room The Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs and arrested or detained 903 persons in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Forty-one of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, police said Violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi has claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured..

