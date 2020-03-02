Left Menu
Development News Edition

TTD trust board approves annual budget for 2020-21

The Trust Board of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple situated in the state's Tirumala town, has approved Rs 3309.89 crores annual budget for 2020-21.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 15:52 IST
TTD trust board approves annual budget for 2020-21
TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Trust Board of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple situated in the state's Tirumala town, has approved Rs 3309.89 crores annual budget for 2020-21. The TTD trust board chairman YV Subba Reddy on Monday said that the approval was made after a meeting of the board held here on Saturday.

Among the major meetings taken by the board include setting up of ultra modern thermo fluid kadais in Boondi Potu (place where prasadams are made) with Rs 3.30 crores to prevent fire accidents, constructing of hostel building having specially abled training centre with Rs 14 crores and hostel building for hearing impaired with Rs 34 Crores. The TTD also decided to complete pending works in widening of Alipiri - Cherlopalli road with Rs 16 crores, construction of additional operation theatres in new OP building in BIRD Hospital, with Rs 8.43 crores, allotting Rs 20 crores for fixing 1300 CC cameras in Tirumala in third phase through tenders, giving tender to Natarajan Constructions, Vijayawada to build the temple of Goddess Padmavati in GN Chetti Road Chennai, with Rs 3.92 crore, constructing Hanuman temple, Pushkarini and other constructions at Lord Balaji temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad with Rs 4 crores.

Other decisions include filling 300 security guard vacancies in TTD security and vigilance wing, implementing FASTag at Alipiri Check Point and to increase toll charges, two-wheelers exempted from toll charge, constitution of cybersecurity wing in TTD with the help of Infosys, and appoint a special officer, and construction of Lord Balaji temples in Jammu, Varanasi, and Mumbai. The TTD Trust Board governs the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian troops retake key northwestern town from rebel forces

Syrian government forces and their allies retook early Monday a key northwestern town days after losing it to rebel forces, pro-government media and an opposition war monitor said The towns recapture comes after escalating and direct clashe...

Bank of England to work with other central banks on coronavirus

The Bank of England is working with international partners and Britains finance ministry to ensure all necessary steps are taken to offset the economic hit from coronavirus, it said on Monday, echoing other central banks around the world.Wi...

Egypt sentences 37 to death including top militant leader

An Egyptian court on Monday sentenced to death 37 defendants, including one of the countrys most high-profile militants, following their conviction of terrorism-related charges The Cairo Criminal Court said the defendants were charged with ...

Child dies in migrant ship sinking off Lesbos: Greek coast guard

A young boy died when a makeshift boat packed with dozens of migrants capsized off the coast of Lesbos, the Greek port police said, as the number of people attempting to cross into Europe from Turkey surges Two children were found unconscio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020