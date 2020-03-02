TTD trust board approves annual budget for 2020-21

The Trust Board of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple situated in the state's Tirumala town, has approved Rs 3309.89 crores annual budget for 2020-21. The TTD trust board chairman YV Subba Reddy on Monday said that the approval was made after a meeting of the board held here on Saturday.

Among the major meetings taken by the board include setting up of ultra modern thermo fluid kadais in Boondi Potu (place where prasadams are made) with Rs 3.30 crores to prevent fire accidents, constructing of hostel building having specially abled training centre with Rs 14 crores and hostel building for hearing impaired with Rs 34 Crores. The TTD also decided to complete pending works in widening of Alipiri - Cherlopalli road with Rs 16 crores, construction of additional operation theatres in new OP building in BIRD Hospital, with Rs 8.43 crores, allotting Rs 20 crores for fixing 1300 CC cameras in Tirumala in third phase through tenders, giving tender to Natarajan Constructions, Vijayawada to build the temple of Goddess Padmavati in GN Chetti Road Chennai, with Rs 3.92 crore, constructing Hanuman temple, Pushkarini and other constructions at Lord Balaji temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad with Rs 4 crores.

Other decisions include filling 300 security guard vacancies in TTD security and vigilance wing, implementing FASTag at Alipiri Check Point and to increase toll charges, two-wheelers exempted from toll charge, constitution of cybersecurity wing in TTD with the help of Infosys, and appoint a special officer, and construction of Lord Balaji temples in Jammu, Varanasi, and Mumbai. The TTD Trust Board governs the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. (ANI)

